UGREEN’s new in-flight/vehicle wireless earbuds audio adapter takes off today with a launch deal at $31

We just spotted a brand new in-flight and car audio adapter for AirPods and other wireless headphones courtesy of the official UGREEN Amazon storefront. These handy little devices have, perhaps, been made popular by way of the Twelve South AirFly lineup, allowing users to hardwire into airplane entertainment systems and then beam the audio directly to their wireless earbuds and headphones. They can be, for many, an invaluable piece of tech for traveling, be it vacation a couple times a year or folks taking frequent business trips, and they also work on the road in the car. UGREEN’s latest take on the product category is now available for purchase with a 15% launch deal of sorts by way of an on-page coupon via Amazon. Head below for more details.

New UGREEN 2-in-1 Bluetooth audio transmitter for cars, planes, and more

The new UGREEN 2-in-1 Bluetooth audio transmitter takes off with a very similar feature set as the usually more pricey Twelve South variants (its Duo model happens to be sitting at the all-time low right now). At its most basic, it effectively hardwires into the plane’s system (also works on cars, on gym equipment, and more) to transmit audio wirelessly to your Bluetooth buds and cans.

The small unit features a single 3.5mm cable to connect with plane, TV, and gym systems as well as one of those dual 3.5mm adapters for plane systems that require one. It can then beam audio to as many as two pairs of buds/headphones at the same time so you can enjoy in-flight entrainment with a buddy.

It runs for up to 28 hours on a single charge – well long enough for just about any flight – and recharges back up over USB-C.

One interesting feature here is its ability to both receive and transmit audio. That means it can function as described above, but you can also use it, for example, to beam tunes wirelessly from your phone into your car’s audio system as well.

This UGREEN in-flight wirless adapter just landed on Amazon with a $35.99 MSRP, but the on-page coupon will drop your total down to $31.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders one $35.

That launch deal would normally put UGREEN’s take at one of the lowest prices you’ll find from a brand we consider to be worth your money. Just keep in mind there is a super rare all-time low live right now on Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight AirPods adapter at $30 – this deal likely won’t last much longer.

