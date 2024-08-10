Get up to $539 in combined savings during Aventon’s latest sale with e-bikes starting at $1,099

It’s been quiet from Aventon for the last few months, in terms of big discounts on actual e-bike prices, but this weekend the popular brand has launched a new sale that is giving these post-tariff times a little relief. You can now get a combined $400 in savings – up to $200 off the e-bikes themselves, and $200+ in free accessories. With folks preparing for the coming school year and many considering commuting options to make life easier, an affordable option among Aventon’s lineup is the Sinch.2 Foldable e-bike for $1,499 shipped with a suspension seatpost glide and foldable lock thrown in too. While this isn’t the lowest we have tracked for this model, this is still a solid $200 markdown off its $1,699 tag, making it a solid investment for long-term commutes (right alongside the Soltera.2 non-folding e-bike at $1,099) – plus, you’re getting the two free accessories that are valued at $208. You can learn more by heading below or checking out our hands-on review at Electrek.

The Sinch.2 e-bike arrives sporting a 500W rear-hub motor (peaking at 750W), a 14Ah battery, a throttle for pure electric action, and four levels of pedal assistance supported by a torque sensor – all tailored to get you where you need to be. A notable feature for student commuters – this e-bike comes with a foldable frame, making transport via a car far more feasible and storage at home or in a dorm more manageable (46 inches long x 28 inches wide x 30 inches high).

You’ll be cruising around town, your campus, cities at a top speed of 20 MPH with up to 55 miles of travel range on a single charge, depending on the settings you choose. It has some other notable features like the more recently added fenders over both wheels, as well as a rear storage rack to carry along bags, boxes, small furniture and even projects. It’s also been given integrated headlights and taillights that ensure you’re better seen at night, along with turn signal functionality too.

Aventon e-bike discounts with $208 in free gear:

Other Aventon e-bike deals:

Abound Cargo e-bike: $1,899 (Reg. $1,999) 20 MPH for up to 50 miles with $439 in free accessories

(Reg. $1,999) Ramblas Mountain e-bike: $2,799 (Reg. $2,899) 20 MPH for up to 80 miles

(Reg. $2,899)

Be sure to check out this week’s Electrified Weekly – a collection of all the best Green Deals that are still live, including a robust list of popular e-bike brands that are having sales and some of the best deals we’ve seen on non-EVs like power stations, electric tools, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!