9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. We’ve got some amazing Green Deals for you from this week, with plenty of EV sales worth checking out, including Rad Power’s latest August 2 Promo sale that is taking up to $500 off e-bikes and 20% off vehicle racks, with the RadCity 5 Plus e-bike getting a discount with a free semi-integrated battery that gives you 100+ travel miles at a $699 value! A notable mention in this category is Juiced’s weekend sitewide flash sale that has dropped the JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike to a new all-time low. There’s also another great mix of non-EV deals like the best deal we’ve ever seen on Anker’s F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery at $2,199 off. Plus, there’s more in the form of Greenworks’ CrossoverZ riding mower, Bluetti’s latest sale dropping power stations to new lows, and Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer bundle from last week falling further in price. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Green Deals we are tracking this week.

This week’s best EV and e-bike deals

RadCity 5 Plus e-bike gets 100+ travel miles at $1,499 ($699 value)

Rad Power’s Back to School savings have officially ended as the brand switches gears into its August Promo 2 sale that will run through August 14, taking up to $500 off a new round of e-bikes while offering 20% off on its Hollywood vehicle racks. The promo is also in celebration of Rad’s new release, the RadKick e-bikes, which you can check out at its landing pages here or read through our launch coverage over at Electrek. One notable addition in this sale is the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,499 shipped that also comes with a free extra semi-integrated battery which means double the travel miles! Today you’re getting a $200 markdown off its going $1,699 rate, giving you the second-best price we’ve tracked – plus you’ll also be saving an additional $499 for the free battery inclusion ($699 total value). The discount on the battery is automatically applied once both items are added to your cart.

Anker SOLIX F3800 power station with extra battery hits new $3,399 low (Reg. $5,598+)

Wellbots is offering the best deal we’ve seen on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery for $3,399 shipped, after using the promo code MIDSUM600 at checkout for an additional $600 off. Already down from its usual $5,598 price tag (with a higher $6,498 pricing direct from Anker), we’ve only seen three previous discounts on this package since releasing in January – all of them coming direct from Anker. The first saw a drop to $5,848 in February, followed by $4,699 in March, and lastly to $4,249 in April. Since then its been quiet on the front, until today’s deal which comes in as a $2,199 markdown and lands at the best rate we’ve seen to date. It even beats Anker’s site where it is currently discounted to $4,699.

My personal Electrified kit

