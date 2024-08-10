Score Sonic Superstars on Nintendo Switch down at just $10 for today only

As you know, Best Buy has now started up its annual summer game sale with one game per day at $10 for 10 days in a row. Day 2 has arrived and we now have Sonic Superstars down at just $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). Today’s deal is only available on Nintendo Switch but you are clearly looking at all-time low pricing here. Now starting at $20 on the other platforms via Amazon, the Switch version is still up at just under $28 there. This is a regularly $30 title these days at the lowest price you’ll find anywhere. Take control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose with all-new Emerald powers in new adventure to “stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!” It’s hard to say for sure, but this certainly seems like it could sell out at some point today, so jump in while you can if you don’t already have a copy.

