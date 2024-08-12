Out of outlets? Prime members can fix that with Addtam’s 9-in-1 USB-C extender at $8 (Amazon low)

Drop by Amazon to find the official Addtam storefront offering Prime members its 5-Outlet + 3 USB-A + 1 Type-C Wall Outlet Extender for $7.99 shipped. Just a few months back, the going rate for this unit was $13, but since June it’s been routinely selling for $10. Using the lower figure for comparison, you’re looking at 20% in savings that is now up for grabs. This is a match of the all-time low we have witnessed just a few of times before. It offers up a ton of power outputs, which you can learn more about down below.

If your home is anything like mine, unused outlets can be hard to find. Thankfully, Addtam is here to save the day without breaking the bank. Its wall extender turns a typical outlet into five, and you’ll also get three 12W USB-A outputs and one 15W Type-C port. This paves the way for you to refuel smartphones and the like while still leaving several outlets at the ready. Oh, and you’ll also benefit from built-in 1,800J surge protection.

Folks who are on the hunt for something more powerful can opt for Spigen’s ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station at $35. And for when you’re in the car and headed to your next destination, be sure to consider grabbing one of LISEN’s powerful 170W 3-port car chargers for $23. This marks a new all-time low, making now the best time yet to pick one up.

Addtam 9-in-1 Wall Outlet Extender features:

Fit duplex outlet perfectly, just plug in to use. You get 5 AC outlet splitter (3 sides) with wide space in between; 4 USB charger ports; 1800 joules surge protector protect electronics by improving your power quality

4 USB ports total 4.5 A, each USB A port features 2.4A Max output. USB C charging port features 3A MAX. Built- with smart technology, detecting charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed automatically, compatible with most USB devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!