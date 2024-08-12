Anker’s Apple Health-ready P2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale returns to $28 Amazon low (44% off)

Courtesy of Anker’s official storefront on Amazon, you can now score its eufy P2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is regularly a $50 smart scale that’s now seeing a solid $22 discount. Today’s 44% deal drops it back to the lowest price we tracked for it a couple of weeks ago for Prime members. Head below for more details on why you’d want to add this smart scale to your home.

The highlight of Anker’s eufy Smart Scale P2 is that it features Wi-Fi support along with Bluetooth connectivity for seamless uploads of your readings to the EufyLife app, which can then be passed along to bigger platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit. The Wi-Fi support here makes it better than many other smart scales out there which often struggle to sync readings to the app without the paired smartphone and its Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers up to 15 detailed body readings, including weight, body fat, muscle mass, and BMI, among other things. Other highlights of Anker’s eufy Smart Scale P2 include an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance, support for baby and pet mode, and more.

If you are shopping for more smart home accessories today, then don’t forget to snag Anker’s new fingerprint and passcode Smart Lock that is down to just $100 today from its usual price of $160. Additionally, we are also tracking a deal on Govee’s Matter-enabled Neon Rope Light 2 at $60, along with many others that are highlighted in our smart home deals hub.

Anker’s eufy P2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale features:

INSIGHTFUL MEASUREMENTS: Get 15 detailed readings of your body including body weight, body Fat, BMI, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass and more. The ultra-sensitive surface of Smart Scale can detect subtle changes in your body weight accurately to 50g (0.1 lbs).

3D VIRTUAL MODEL: Watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, 3D model, featuring you. Enable this mode so your avatar will match proportions and measurements that you input, such as height, waist, arms, and more to give you a detailed visual of your changes.

THIRD-PARTY APP SYNCING: Connect to the EufyLife App using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and easily upload data. You can also sync EufyLife with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit to keep your progress all in one place.

