Anker’s new fingerprint and passcode smart lock sees first price drop to $100 (Save 37%)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll currently find the official eufy storefront offering its Anker Fingerprint C33 Smart Lock for $99.99 shipped. Typically priced at $160, this offer takes a notable $60 off to provide more than 37% in savings. You’re witnessing both a new all-time low and the first price drop we’ve come across. This model hit Amazon just over two months ago and has held onto its $160 list price until now. Learn more about this smart lock down below.

If you’re looking for a way to secure your home that won’t make getting inside a drawn out process, Anker is here to save the day. You’re looking at a model that can be opened using a passcode, fingerprint, the eufy app, and even Alexa. Truth be told, I have been using passcode deadbolts for going on 5 years now that have no smart capabilities whatsoever. This one-ups what I have and provides an even easier way to get in, thanks to its built-in sensor that can remember up to 50 unique fingerprints.

Anker eufy Fingerprint C33 Smart Lock features:

Merges Fingerprint Identification with Handle Gripping: Experience an ultra-fast and effortless unlocking process. The lock continuously refines its recognition with each use, ensuring quick and hassle-free entry for both parents and kids.

Built-in Wi-Fi for Remote Management: Manage your interior doors and maintain home security from any location with access management, real-time notifications, and event history tracking.

No Battery Worries with 12-Month Power: Enjoy peace of mind with the eufy Smart Lever Lock C33, providing reliable security without the constant need for battery changes. The lock remains operational throughout the year, ensuring continuous protection.

