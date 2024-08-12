HomeKit support headlines Govee’s Matter-enabled 16.4-foot Neon Rope Light 2 at $60 (Reg. $100)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll currently find the official Govee storefront offering its 16.4-foot Matter Neon Rope Light 2 for $59.99 shipped. Usually sold for $100, today’s offer delivers $40 in savings. This works out to 40% in savings, as well. It’s also worth taking note that this markdown comes within a mere $5 of the all-time low. Unlike a lot of smart lighting solutions from Govee, this one wields Matter support, ensuring compatibility with all the major smart home ecosystems ranging from Apple to Google, Alexa, and more. Keep on reading for additional details.

I added LED strip lighting behind my TV and monitors not too long ago and I’ve been in love with the subtle glow it has brought to my space. This small addition has really elevated the look of my office, and this rope light from Govee is ready to do the same. It spans 16.4 feet in length and can be crafted into just about any shape thanks to a flexible design that is said to be even better than the previous generation. Thanks to Matter support, it’s a platform agnostic solution that can work with Apple Home, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Alexa, and more. 

While you won’t get Matter with these, it’s worth noting that Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC string lights is still just $35. You can also cash in on Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro portable HD projector for $272. This head-turning price takes nearly $200 off, bringing back the Amazon low and delivering 42% in savings.

Govee 16.4-foot Matter Neon Rope Light 2 features:

  • Softer Material: This Neon Rope light is made of a softer material, allowing the flexibility to increase by 14% compared with the previous generation. The smaller size and lighter weight making installation easier.
  • Improved RGBIC Lighting Effects: This updated neon lights includes 64 preset lighting effects with advanced planar technology for smooth, dynamic illumination. Supports shrinking or expanding the lighting in all directions.
  • Shape Mapping: This new generation of Govee neon lights incorporates a new way to customize lighting effects through Govee Home App. The camera uses shape recognition to apply various DIY lighting effects throughout different lighting segments.

