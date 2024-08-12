Ditch plastic for metal with Baseus’ 20,000mAh 65W USB-C power bank at $41 low (Reg. $60)

Right now you can drop by Amazon and find the official Baseus storefront is offering its 4-port 65W 20,000mAh Power Bank in blue for $41.02 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually wind up spending $60, which works out to nearly 32% in savings and a total of $19 off. Even better, today’s deal narrowly undercuts the previous all-time low to deliver the best price to date. With fast charging speeds and a large capacity, this is ready to top off an ultrabook, tablet, and smartphone. Head below to find more details about this power bank.

With a metal build instead of plastic paired with a generous 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank is ready to refuel just about anything you use while on the go. It wields four ports, two USB-A and one Type-C can be used for charging. Baseus touts that it wields enough power to almost fully recharge a MacBook Pro, replenish an iPad Pro almost twice, and the list goes on. An integrated display showcases a variety of stats ranging from how much battery life is left, current output, and more.

Baseus 4-Port 65W 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Substantial 65W PD output means it can charge your laptop “in a pinch” by USB-C. It supports all quick charge technologies, utilizing the PD technology to quick charge your laptops and smartphones with this portable charger power bank.

Achieve peak performance with a strapping 65W PD charging adapter–fully recharge the USB C battery pack about 1h 40 min, 2X-3X faster than other 20W/30W/45W input portable power bank.

20000mAh battery bank can power your iPhone 15 from 0% to full 3.6 times, Galaxy S23 Ultra 3 times ,iPad Pro 1.8 times and MacBook Pro 13” 0.9 times. It’s perfect for your travel and business trip.

