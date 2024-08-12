Save $310 on Dell’s new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite starting from $990

Dell is offering its new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chipset for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $200 discount on a fairly new laptop that debuted just a few weeks ago for $1,300. Additionally, you can sign up for Dell email updates to unlock an extra 10% promo code, bringing its price further down to $989.99. The promo code gets delivered straight to your inbox, but it may take around 30 minutes as it did in my case. This is the first post-launch deal for this particular notebook that drops it to the lowest price we can find.

This new Dell XPS 13 laptop belongs to the first crop of notebooks that debuted earlier this year carrying Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite ARM chipset. The variant discounted today features a 13.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, and it comes with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 512GB SSD. This notebook is just as powerful and capable of running all your day-to-day workloads with ease, and it also supports all of Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features. Other highlights of the new Dell XPS 13 include a thin and light CNC aluminum chassis, a haptic touchpad that sits flush with the keyboard deck, a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, and support for Wi-Fi 7, among other things.

If you are looking for some alternatives then you can still grab ASUS’ Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite for $1,170 instead of its usual price of $1,300.

New Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC features:

The first Copilot+ XPS has powerful, on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed for navigating demanding multitasking workloads, enhanced security and efficiency in our thinnest and lightest XPS. The XPS 13 powered by Snapdragon X Elite, effortlessly tackles complex workloads and offers groundbreaking multi-day battery life; the longest runtime in its class.

