Take it outside with Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro portable HD projector at impressive $272 low (Reg. $470)

Over at Amazon the official Anker storefront is offering a nice selection of discounts on its Nebula projectors, but our favorite markdown comes in the form of its Mars II Pro Portable HD Projector at $271.99 shipped. Until now, we had seen this price just once before. It arrived during Prime Day and was exclusive to members. Today’s deal beats that by making the markdown available to all. With a typical $470 price tag, you’re looking at an impressive 42% discount. Now is the best time to pick one of these up, not only because of the price, but because it will be easier than ever to enjoy outdoor movie nights now that August is here and September is around the corner. Learn more about this model down below.

Now that August is here, the sun is going down a little bit sooner each day, paving the way for outdoor movie nights throughout the week. Evening temperatures are about as good as they get too, likely keeping you neither too hot or too cold. This specific projector from Anker runs Android, has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, alongside a native 720p resolution. It’s ready to create an up to 100-inch screen and wields dual 10W speakers, allowing you to get up and running just about anywhere with only a minimal amount of time needed to set things up. In terms of connectivity, around back you’ll find HDMI, 3.5mm audio out, USB-A, and DC for power.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable HD Projector features:

Stream with Ease: Enjoy the latest shows on Netflix with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity on the Android 7.1 OS, providing seamless access to a world of entertainment without extra devices.

Crystal-Clear in Low Light: Experience a bright 500-ANSI-lumen display powered by DLP IntelliBright technology, ensuring vivid visuals in dimmer settings for captivating movie nights with a 40-100 inch image.

Sound that Surrounds: Dual 10W audio drivers envelop you in rich, powerful sound, delivering an immersive audio experience that rivals a home theater setup.

