Forget the kids, grab yourself a Halo Ride-on Warthog for the game room at $279 (Nearly $100 off)

Walmart is now offering the Microsoft Halo Ride-on Warthog with laser tag blaster and vest down at $279 shipped. Regularly closer to $373, this is nearly $100 off and the lowest price we can find. Okay, so it would definitely be a blast for the kids that can actually fit inside, and you’ll definitely want to send us pictures of you trying to get in it, but it can also make for an epic giant-sized collectible for the game room too.

If you’re going to let the kids use your amazing new Warthog, they will be able to cruise around with two speed options maxing out at 9mph. It also boasts a mounted rotating Gauss Cannon with lights that looks about as cool as it is fun for the little ones, alongside a laser tag vest and a blaster (it is a real shame there isn’t two sets for the laser tag action, but you won’t really need those for the game room anyway).

Check out these official limited edition Halo Master Chief boots, but if the game room decor is already good to go, head over to our latest roundup of console game deals to shore up your console library instead.

Microsoft Halo Ride-on Warthog features:

Jump into the iconic 12V Halo Warthog! Play with your friends and enjoy an exciting Halo battle with a laser blasting experience from the Halo Universe. Sit and operate your very own Gauss Cannon while listening to “the Weapon’s” voice commands while traveling at up to 9 m.p.h. allowing you to bring a friend along for the fun. Experience Halo right in your backyard. After your child jumps aboard, they push the accelerator pedal to ride off battling their opponents or just driving around! This battery-powered ride-on delivers an exciting combination of speed, suspense and authentic game play.

