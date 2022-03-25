How to score a pair of the new official limited edition Halo Master Chief boots

Just as the official TV show gets underway, Microsoft has teamed up with Wolverine on a new real-world pair of crossover Halo Master Chief boots. Wolverine – a brand known for its safety toe work boots and robust workwear – seems to be a perfect fit for a collaboration on the military-meets-construction Halo Master Chief footwear. Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries worked alongside the designers at Wolverine to come up with something truly inspired by the game and the results speak for themselves, but you’re going to have to get lucky scoring a pair of these limited collectible and very much wearable Halo Master Chief boots. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Limited Edition Halo Master Chief boots

According to reports, when Wolverine introduced its new Hellcat line of work-ready boots folks were already saying they looked a lot like something Master Chief might dawn in battle. And while the collaboration hadn’t been inked just yet, it appears as though those design sensibilities have led to the new Halo Master Chief boots we are seeing today.

Made of full-grain leather with a sort of hook-based cover wrapping the laces, the UltraSpring high rebound midsole is joined by rubber lug outsoles and the full-grain leather treatment throughout.

Take a closer look:

Alongside the logo for United Nations Space Command, you’ll also find Master Chief’s 117 Spartan number adorning the outside of the left boot, which also happens to give you a hint at just how limited they are.

Coming in at $225 a pair, Wolverine is only selling 117 pairs of these collectible Halo Master Chief boots. Officially dubbed the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot, the countdown clock on the official site has them going up for sale on March 29, 2022. So, if you’re interested, you’ll want to head over there, sign-up for the early access, and get your trigger finger ready for next week on launch day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!