Anker’s Prime 150W USB-C wall charger with four ports plunges to new low at $51 (Reg. $100)

Drop by Amazon and you’ll find the official Anker storefront offering its Prime 4-Port 150W USB-C Charger for $50.99 shipped after you applied code ANKERPRIME at checkout. Usually priced at $100, today’s steep markdown slashes $49 off. Pretty simple math, but this also works out to 49% in savings that are now up for grabs. This delivers a new all-time low, making this the best time to pick one up for around the house, on the go, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more about this wall charger.

Looking for a powerful, yet portable wall charger? Look no further, because we’ve got you covered with this 150W solution from Anker. It wields three USB-C ports that can crank out up to 100W of juice. You’ll also find a fallback USB-A port that supports up to 22.5W charging speeds. What’s even more impressive here is the size. You can see in the photo above that it is smaller than comparable solutions from Apple, yet it manages to include more ports and offers a higher maximum output.

If you can live with slightly less power, it’s hard to go wrong with VOLTME’s 3-port 100W USB-C charger at just $24. This deal delivers 46% in savings, delivering rock-bottom pricing on a charger with this much power. Folks in need of power while away from an outlet should scope out UGREEN’s latest power banks with onboard displays from $40.

Anker Prime 4-Port 150W USB-C Charger features:

Unleash Maximum Charging Power: Experience the convenience of high-speed charging for two laptops or power up to four devices simultaneously with our potent 150W USB C Anker 747 Charger. When a single device is connected to one of the USB-C ports, it enjoys an impressive charge of up to 100W.

Compact Design with Mighty Output: Despite being 38% smaller than a 140W Apple-compatible charger, our compact charger packs a punch with a hefty 150W output.

Innovative ActiveShield 2.0 Technology: Our cutting-edge technology actively monitors temperature over 3 million times per day, adjusting power output to safeguard your devices, guaranteeing a safe and optimized charging experience.

