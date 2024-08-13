Grab Apple’s current iPad 10 in silver while it’s back down at $300

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest iPad Deals
iPad 10 $300

This offer has expired!

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Update: While most color have jumped up in price, the silver model has dropped back down to $299.99 shipped.

After the previously $450 iPad 10th Gen saw an official price drop to $350 when the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air were unveiled, we started to track some more than notable deals at Amazon to yield almost hard to believe prices for an Apple tablet that remains in the current-generation lineup. While we did see iPad 10 drop to $275 in select colors for a few hours during Prime Day, Amazon has decided to bring back the $299.99 shipped deal price on all four styles to give folks another shot at a still quite notable deal. This is a brand new, current iPad at $300 after all. 

There’s somehow a current-generation iPad you can score for $350 brand new straight from the Apple Store. It’s sort of hard to believe, I know. But at anywhere near $300, it’s frankly a steal.

It might not have the sort of high-end guts found in the far more pricey models, but for casual browsing, video chat, watching movies on the road, social networking action, and even App Store-style gaming, it is a great option. 

It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Wi-Fi 6 support, 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID, and “all-day battery life.” You can even use the 1st Generation Apple Pencil or the Apple Pencil USB-C for handwriting and doodling action.

Head over to our dedicated iPad deal hub for more price drops both the latest and greatest as well as previous-generation models. 

Apple iPad 10th Gen features:

  • Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone 
  • A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU 
  • 12MP Wide back camera 
  • Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage 
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay 
  • Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular 
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Dbrand’s Grip case for Pixel 9 series now availab...
Google’s new AI-powered Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up f...
New Spigen magnetic, clear, more Pixel 9/Pro and Fold c...
Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from...
New Pixel 9 cases from CASETiFY arrive with hundreds of...
Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and ...
Lectric’s Back to School sale shifts to higher ge...
GameSir’s new X4 Aileron Android Hall Effect game...
Load more...
Show More Comments