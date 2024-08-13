Belkin BoostCharge Apple Watch Charger in black or white back to Amazon 2024 low at $45 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Charger starting from $44.99 shipped in black and white. Regularly $60 and currently fetching as much directly from Belkin (unless you buy two of them), this is a solid 25% in savings and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous and lands on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon across 2024. While the heads-up 3-in-1 tree-style MagSafe stations remain a popular solution, if you’re looking for a simple, clean, and dedicated charger for your Apple wearable, this is a solid option from a brand we have featured around here for years.

Whether it’s on an end table, by the front door, at the office, on the nightstand, for otherwise, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Charger delivers a space-saving footprint that can be far less of an eye-sore that an upright charger in some of the more communal spaces in your home.

Specifically design for Apple’s latest wearables, it provides the faster charging speeds supported by Series 7 through 9, as well as Ultra models. The simple base and built-in flip-up magnetic charging puck combination supports both Nightstand mode and when your device is laying down flat while a 1.2-meter USB-C charging cable is included in the box – you’ll need to provide your own wall adapter though.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BoostCharge Pro Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can fast charge your Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple Watch Ultra. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode. Modern minimalist design brings a stylish accent to any space. From desktop to hotel nightstand, it’s compact enough to take anywhere. A 1.2M USB-C cable with intuitive cable management lets you charge while keeping your space clutter-free.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!