Dbrand’s Grip case for Pixel 9 series now available with MagSafe support and over 35 designs

Google’s new Pixel 9 series handsets have arrived, and you can pre-order them now to save big on your purchase. We’ve also started seeing a bunch of new cases for the new phones, including Dbrand’s tried-and-tested Grip case. This is the one with grippy sides that is compatible with a range of interchangeable skins to customize the look and feel of your phone. Head below for more details on Dbrand’s Grip case which is now available for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Grip case for Pixel 9 series with MagSafe compatibility

Dbrand’s Grip case, for those unaware, offers solid protection for your phone against accidental drops and bumps. It also has small bumps and ridges that cover each side of the case, offering a good amount of grip. It’s also Made for Google certified, which means it’s guaranteed to fit to the new Pixel phones well. I’ve been using Dbrand’s Grip cases for years now, and they’ve managed to hold up very well. Much like the ones that are available for Google’s Pixel 8 series, the new Grip cases for the Pixel 9 series handsets are also MagSafe compatible, meaning they’ll work with whatever MagSafe accessories you have.

You can also customize the Grip case with Dbrand’s huge lineup of custom skins. I recommend stocking up on extra skins for the Grip case if you’re the type of person who tends to get bored with cases. It’s very easy to remove and install fresh Dbrand skins on your Grip case, and there are a ton of skins on Dbrand’s website to keep your phone looking fresh all the time.

Dbrand’s Grip case for Google’s new Pixel 9 series is now available with prices starting from $39.90.

Pre-order Grip case

