GameSir’s new X4 Aileron Android Hall Effect game controller plunges to $55 Amazon low (Reg. $100)

The official GameSir storefront in now offering an impressive deal that drops its X4 Aileron Android game controller to $54.99 shipped once you clip the on-page 10% off coupon and enter code ZPFLLFRXN5IJ at the checkout. This brand new mobile controller hit the scene earlier this year in March carrying a $100 price tag, and it’s been fetching its full price since then on Amazon. Today’s 45% deal slots in as its first major discount, knocking $45 off its usual going rate. It’s now fetching the lowest price we have tracked for it, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one.

The GameSir X4 Aileron is a two-piece controller that connects to your Android phone via Bluetooth to offer a fast and reliable connection for gaming. Much like many other controllers in GameSir’s catalog, the X4 Aileron comes with Hall Effect Joysticks that age well with time, and it also has tactile buttons that actuate with a satisfying click. The 2-piece design here is also unique as both pieces join together magnetically to become more compact and portable. Other highlights of the X4 Aileron game controller include support for customization via the GameSir app, responsive buttons that are rated for up to 5 million clicks, and an included carrying case, among other things.

If you’d rather buy a reliable handheld instead of using your smartphone for gaming, then you can also consider Logitech’s G Cloud handheld that’s down to $260, which is one of the lowest prices from its $300 usual going rate.

GameSir X4 Aileron Android game controller features:

Pocket-Sized For Easy Carrying: The GameSir X4 Aileron boasts a 2-piece design that magnetically joins together, creating a sleek and compact form factor that easily slips into your pocket. Take the thrill of gaming wherever you go with hassle-free convenience.

Versatile Compatibility: Its split and hollow structure accommodates most Android devices and allows extra space for phone coolers or wireless chargers. Enjoy extended gaming sessions on whatever devices without worrying about overheating.

Seamless Connectivity: Experience low-latency gaming with the controller’s ultra-responsive Bluetooth connection. Stay in the zone and conquer your opponents with lightning-fast reactions.

Hall Effect Sticks: Immerse yourself in precision control with Hall Effect sticks, ensuring anti-drift performance and unmatched longevity. Every move is captured with unparalleled accuracy, granting you the competitive edge you need.

E-Sport level Microswitch buttons: The face buttons, bumpers and D-pad of the GameSir X4 Aileron strike the perfect balance between responsiveness and ultra longevity(Up to 5-million-click lifespan). Feel the satisfying tactile feedback with every press. X4 Aileron delivers swift and accurate inputs during intense gameplay.

