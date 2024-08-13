Logitech’s G Cloud gaming handheld just fell back to one of its best prices at $260

We are now tracking a deal that drops the Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console to $259.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly fetching $300, this gaming handheld is now seeing a solid $40 discount, dropping it down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. Today’s 13% deal, in fact, knocks it down to a price that’s within $10 of our previous mention from March. Head below for more details on this affordable handheld.

The Logitech G Cloud is a portable handheld console with a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen panel and the usual collection of physical controls. You are looking at 12 remappable buttons on this handheld, and it also has support for haptics, gyroscope motion, and more. The Logitech G Cloud is compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions, and you can also use it as a handheld for Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link apps. You’ll find more info about the Logitech G Cloud console in our hands-on review, which dives into other details like battery life, build quality, and more.

A lot of gaming handhelds have entered the fray since Logitech’s G Cloud showed up on the market, and many of them are frequently discounted, too. Be sure to stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first ones to snag them when they go on sale. If you want the latest gaming handheld right now, then check out the ASUS ROG Ally X that recently debuted for $800.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld features:

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld puts advanced graphics and libraries of blockbuster games from the cloud in your hands—freeing you to play what you want, in more places. CLOUD requires a cloud subscription service sold separately to work as intended, such as NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass. Logitech G CLOUD takes massive libraries of AAA titles and advanced graphics (up to 1080P/60FPS) from the cloud and puts it all in your hands. This allows you to play a ridiculous amount of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and even Steam Link. Just pickup CLOUD and play anywhere you have WiFi.

