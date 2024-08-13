Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

As we alluded to above, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the most popular noise cancelling headphones anywhere. Sony’s wonderful active noise cancellation has always left us impressed alongside the dual pairing multi-point Bluetooth feature and the speak-to-chat tech – it will automatically lower the volume of your audio when you start speaking. All of that also comes with 30 hours of battery life and a 10-minute quick charge that will provide an additional 5 hours of listening time.

The XM5 headphones are the next-generation models in the series from Sony. They too are a wonderful choice, but considering they are over $200 more than the XM4, even on sale, it’s hard to deny the value today’s particularly deep deal delivers.

Swing by our curated headphones hub for even more deals if the Sony cans aren’t working for you. You’ll find plenty of wireless earbuds on sale alongside even more affordable options across several of the best brands in the space right now.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!