Amazon low returns to UGREEN’s new 2-in-1 collapsible charging station at $28 (Save 30%)

It’s back! Head over to Amazon and you’ll currently find the official UGREEN storefront offering its 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station for $27.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. This offering generally goes for $40, confirming that you are in fact scoring 30% in savings. Today’s offer is a match of the all-time low, making now as good of a time as any to throw it in your bag, set it on top of your desk, or make a permanent nightstand fixture. I personally went hands-on with new release a couple months back, check out my review right here. You can also find more details down below.

If you’re anything like me, there’s not much of a need for an Apple Watch. This makes a lot of charging solutions overkill with a built-in charger that doesn’t get any use. Thankfully, UGREEN has released a more focused solution that goes all-in on iPhone and AirPods while leaving a spare USB-C port open in case you want to trickle charge another device, as well. When not in use, this collapses down to a pocketable size. When opened up, you’ll benefit from a 7.5W MagSafe-compatible charger up top and 5W Qi pad below that. You can see photos and learn a whole lot more over in my hands-on review.

Folks that do want a 3-in-1 charging solution should check out Anker’s 2024 MagSafe 3-in-1 15W Qi2 Charging Stand at $72. And for those of you that need a powerful wall charger, it’s definitely worth a minute of your time to peek at Anker’s Prime 150W USB-C offering with four ports at $51.

UGREEN 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station features:

Fast Charging: Our 2-in-1 charger stand is expertly designed for tech enthusiasts, offering a speedy 15W for your smartphone(7.5W for iPhone) and a gentle 5W for wireless earbuds, ensuring both your go-to gadgets charge swiftly together(adapter not included)

Super Magnetism: Our wireless charger stand features a built-in magnetic ring with super suction power. The magnetic charger supports standby mode, while the iPhone can be placed vertically or horizontally for charging. This makes it more convenient for you to watch videos or play games while charging

Compact Foldable Design: Our wireless charging station is designed to be portable and foldable. It can be folded into a small square, and the height and angle can be adjusted. Compared to similar products, our charger is 40% smaller, making it easier to carry and store when traveling

