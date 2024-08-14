Apple Studio Display with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand hits Amazon low at $400 off

Update 2: Joining the ongoing deals on the entry-level models below from $1,300, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Apple Studio Display with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand at $1,599 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

Amazon has once again brought back the $299 price drops on Apple's current Studio Display starting from $1,299.99 shipped. The deals include various stand and mount options as well:

Amazon is once again offering the lowest price we have tracked on Apple’s gorgeous and most affordable Studio Display. You can now land the base model with Apple’s stock tilt-adjustable stand down at $1,299.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the regularly $1,599 sticker price, this is $299 in savings and well under the price you’ll pay buying one from Apple or even at B&H where it is now on sale for $1,499. This is matching our previous mention, and landing on par with the best price of the year. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Needless to say, the Apple Studio Display is far from the most affordable monitor you’ll find out there for your headless Mac, be it the latest Mac mini models that are still sitting at the Prime Day price, the Mac Studio, or otherwise, but, in my opinion, it is easily one of the most spectacular. If you buy one don’t even tell me.

It spans 27 inches and delivers 5K resolutions alongside some notable extras in the form of Apple’s 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage. The onboard A13 chip-joins a 6-speaker sound system with an integrated hub – a Thunderbolt port with 96W charging as well as downstream USB-C ports for hooking up some peripherals.

This offer does appear to be a hangover Prime Day offer at this point, so it might not be around for much longer. The same thing goes for much of the Apple gear deals we are tracking in our curated hub right now – the AirPods Pro 2 are still somehow at the best price of the year with a $169 Prime Day price still live right now.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

