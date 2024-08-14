ASUS’ ROG Azoth 75% wireless keyboard with hot-swap keys, OLED display hits $167 low

Amazon is now offering ASUS’ ROG Azoth 75% wireless keyboard in black for $167.47 shipped. This particular variant with ROG NX Blue switches and a $250 price tag has mostly been fetching $200 this year, with some occasional jumps to its full price. Today’s 33% discount is the first of its kind for this keyboard, dropping it well below its previous all-time of $200. It’s even cheaper than the variant with Snow switches that was previously down to $190. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this fully customizable gaming keyboard, so head below for more details to see if you want to grab one for your setup.

The ROG Azoth is a wireless gaming keyboard that features a 75% layout. The variant discounted on Amazon today comes with the brand’s pre-lubed Blue switches, and they’re mounted on a PCB that supports tri-mode connection via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, or wired USB. The ROG Azoth keyboard features an OLED panel on the top right corner to display animations and keyboard settings, and it also has a built-in three-way knob for quick settings adjustment.

If you’d rather buy a low-profile gaming keyboard for your battlestation, then check out Logitech’s G515 LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard at $126. It also offers tri-mode connectivity and is down from its usual price of $140.

ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG SpeedNova Wireless Technology — ROG SpeedNova wireless technology offers up to 2,000+ hours of stable, uninterrupted near-zero-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF mode (RGB and OLED off).

OLED Smart Display Screen — 2-inch OLED panel can show the settings menu, media visualizations and system monitoring. Three-way control knob for adjusting RGB, Media or Music settings for a fantastic game experience.

Unique Gasket Mount Design — Silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foam combined provides a silent keyboard and unrivaled typing experience for gaming players.

Hot-swappable ROG NX Mechanical Switches — Pre-lubed switches for smoother clicks and eliminates bouncing noises respectively; fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves provide great keystroke feel and consistency.

