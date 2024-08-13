First deal knocks Logitech’s G515 LIGHTSPEED low-profile gaming keyboard to $126 Amazon low

10% off $126
Image showing a Logitech G515 low-profile TKL in white color.

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s G515 LIGHTSPEED low-profile keyboard to $125.99 shipped on Amazon. This is a brand new gaming keyboard that debuted in June carrying a $140 price tag. Today’s 10% deal that shaves $14 off its usual going rate lands as its first post-launch deal to mark a new all-time low. Both black and white variants of the G515 LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard are discounted right now, so feel free to pick the one you like.

Logitech’s G515 LIGHTSPEED keyboard features a TKL (tenkeyless) layout similar to the G915 low-profile mechanical keyboard that’s still down to $150 from its usual price of $230. The G515, however, ditches the volume wheel on the top to keep the price low. It features the same low-profile GL mechanical switches as the G915, but these ones have a cross-style stem that makes them compatible with low-profile Cherry MX-style keycaps for added customizability. Other highlights of the Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED low-profile keyboard include support for RGB lighting, tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, USB-C, or the company’s proprietary 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED technology, double-shot PBT keycaps, and more.

This would pair nicely with Logitech’s G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse which is also down to $72 from its usual price of $80.

Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED low-profile gaming keyboard features:

  • G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL mechanical gaming keyboard offers slim profile and tenkeyless design with tri-mode connectivity via LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, or wired data mode
  • Low-profile GL mechanical switches of this compact gaming keyboard are factory-lubed for smoother feel, fast actuation, and precise typing experience – available in tactile and linear
  • Keep playing wirelessly with up to 36 hours of continuous battery life. Battery life varies with use conditions
  • KEYCONTROL technology allows next-level customization of every key to make your PC gaming keyboard a personal control center
  • Double-shot PBT keycaps offer durability for the most intense moments of play and look as good as they perform with anti-oil design and premium feel
  • Control at your fingertips: Three hotkeys allow for quick access to LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth connectivity, and Game Mode
  • LIGHTSYNC RGB: Access ~16.8 M colors to customize your RGB gaming keyboard for play, create themes, and sync other Logitech G gear in G HUB

