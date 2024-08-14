This 4-cord cover kit just returned to its best price in years, now $12.50 Prime shipped

The official Delamu storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 94.5-inch 4-Cord Cover Kit for $12.74 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, simply check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Typically sold for $15, this already-affordable cord kit just dropped to an even more cost-conscious price. Today’s deal takes 15% off and ushers back a return to the best price we’ve tracked in years. Since 2021, we’ve only seen it fall this low a couple of times. Continue reading to learn more about this kit.

Having personally used Delamu cord cover kits like this for years now, I cannot recommend them highly enough. It’s currently used in my office to get an HDMI cord from my PC to the TV. It has made an ugly black cord fade away while also getting an Ethernet cable across the room, as well. While the white colorway looks great, you can make it even better when you paint it to match your wall. This kit includes six 15.7-inch pieces of cord cover that can each hold up to four cables.

And for the cords you can’t hide, this massive 323-piece cable management kit will keep things tidy. It’s down to a a new all-time low, with a fresh $17 price tag. And if you want to streamline the setup in your vehicle, check out LISEN’s 2-in-1 MagSafe iPhone and Apple Watch charger at $16. This huge price drop from $40 slashes an impressive 60% off.

Delamu 94.5-inch 4-Cord Cover Kit features:

Meets the Needs of Most Households Cable Organization: The large-size black cord hiders are ideal for hiding 3-4 TV/Audio/Network cables, such as HDMI cables, Cat6 Ethernet cables, optical cables, and USB cables. The Delamu snap-on design black cord covers kit has 6 cable channels, 15.7 inches long each. The black cable cover is 94.5 inches long in total. There are 13 different connectors (to fit each corner), 12 screws and 12 anchors, and 1 adhesive tape

Attach & Snap Structure for Easier Setup: Delamu black wire covers kit is SUPER EASY to set up. Delamu black cable hiders feature Attach & Snap design, making installation easier with click-on-and-off technology that makes opening & closing a snap.Organizing the clutter of cables in your home or office will be easier with our black cable concealers

