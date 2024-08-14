This massive 323-piece cable management kit will keep things tidy for years at $17 (Reg. $22, Amazon low)

Drop by Amazon to find the official Oneleaf storefront offering its 323-piece Cable Management Kit for $17.14 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this bundle generally goes for $22, so you’re looking at roughly $5 in savings that is now up for grabs. And in terms of percentage, you’re looking at 22% off. Best of all, today’s deal beats out the previous $19 low, making this the best time yet to take charge of messy cables. Head below to learn about what this kit includes.

Stock up on all the cable management gear you may need for years to come with this impressive kit. You get cable sleeves, cables ties, zip ties, clips, and so much more. With this much versatility, you’re likely to have just about everything you could need to take charge of messy cords in your office, home theater, and more. I’ve been using gear like this for years, and I cannot speak highly enough of it. I tend to pick up things here and there, but with a kit like this, you can buy it once and be set for ages.

Now that you’ve got a way to tidy things up, why not also grab one of Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 mini power strips at just $10? You’ll also be able to keep wires in check when scoring LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger at $15. For more deals like these, be sure to drop by our dedicated smartphone accessories hub.

Oneleaf 323-piece Cable Management Kit features:

PACKAGE CONTENTS: 4 Cable Sleeves, 5 cable ties roll, 9 Cable Holders, 20 Cable Ties with Adhesive, 20 Zip Tie Mounts, 30 Cable Ties, 30 Cable Clip Nails, 45 Cable Clips, 100 Cable Fastening Ties. These accessories enable you to effortlessly manage and access your tangled cords wherever you need them.

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: The cable sleeve is made from high-quality PET material, has strong durability, and is self-wrapping, The self-adhesive cable holders have strong viscosity, can be pasted on a clean and smooth surface, and will not fall off easily.

