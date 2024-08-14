Huge price drop hits LISEN’s 2-in-1 MagSafe iPhone and Apple Watch car charger at $16 (Save 60%)

Update 8/14: A huge price drop just hit. Now you can pick this up for $16.19 Prime shipped.

Drop by Amazon now to find the official LISEN storefront offering its 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Car Charger for $32.39 $16.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 19% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. We can confirm that $40 is the going rate, leading to nearly $8 in savings and a 19% discount. Until now, we’ve only seen this narrowly beaten when it hit $30 last month. Bearing that in mind, you’re now witnessing the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Want to know more? Head below to learn more about the specifications.

If you’ve ever found yourself in a pinch where your Apple Watch is running low, but you don’t have time to stop and charge it, LISEN has you covered with this 2-in-1 car charging solution. Not only will you be able to refuel your iPhone via MagSafe, but also an Apple Watch thanks to an integrated charger. In the box you’ll also find a 38W USB-A and Type-C charger and cable to get you up and running.

If a cable will suffice, be sure to check out the notable deal we spotted a couple of hours ago on Baseus’ retractable 60W USB-C car charger at just $10. This offer ushers in a new low thanks to a head-turning 50% markdown. And for the folks that need power when away from any sort of outlet, it’s hard to go wrong with UGREEN’s 5K MagSafe power bank at $20.

LISEN 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Car Charger features:

LISEN for 2 in 1 MagSafe Car Charger Holder and car apple watch charger is engineered to provide seamless dual charging for both your iPhone and Apple Watch, ensuring that both devices are always charged and ready to use. This feature is particularly beneficial for Apple enthusiasts who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day. Advanced MagSafe technology ensures a secure magnetic connection, keeping your devices safely charging even on bumpy roads.

This 2 in 1 car mount charger is specifically designed to meet the needs of Apple Watch users. It supports all Apple Watch models, including Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, and Ultra/Ultra 2. Whether you are an early adopter of the Apple Watch or have the latest model, this charger will keep your watch powered up. The design allows for the watch screen to be prominently displayed, making it easy to monitor notifications or use the watch for navigation while driving. This tailored approach enhances the user experience, making it an indispensable accessory for Apple Watch owners.

