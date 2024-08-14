Keep your iPhone juiced with Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank at $13.50 low (55% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering a solid discount on its 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank in white at $13.49 Prime shipped when you enter promo code 6RAJH7MG at checkout. Regularly at $30, this portable power bank is now seeing a solid 55% off to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. We happen to have just bought two of these ourselves, which scores you an extra 5% off at checkout – cash you can use towards a cable or a MagSafe case.

Thanks to MagSafe compatibility, this Baseus power bank snaps right onto the back of your iPhone, making it very simple to refuel the device when you are on the move. You don’t need any cables to charge your iPhone with this MagSafe-ready power bank but do note that you’ll need a USB-C to USB-C cable to use the integrated port and bump the charging speed from 7.5W to 20W. This one doesn’t have a kickstand like many other MagSafe chargers do, but it more than makes up for it with its slim and compact form factor.

Those looking for some alternatives can also consider Anker’s new Zolo power bank which is back down to $18 from its $26 usual price. These power banks are only a few of many deals that are waiting for you in our smartphone accessories hub, so be sure to take look and see if something catches your attention.

Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank features:

Just attach this magsafe battery pack to your iPhone 15/14/13/12 Series for 7.5W fast magnetic wireless charging. The built-in strong magnets keep the magsafe power bank in place and the magnetic pulling force value is 10N(≈2.2LB) prevent slipping. Say goodbye to the hassle of tangled cables and enjoy a seamless charging experience.

Our 20W USB-C port allows you to fast charge your iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30 minutes. This is 2 times faster than most portable phone charger in the market that offer only 10W charging speed. Say goodbye to long charging hours! The mag safe. portable charger power bank also supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery pack at the same time.

Baseus 5000mAh wireless power bank is designed to be pocket-sized, making it the perfect accessory for anyone who needs reliable power on the go. The portable power bank slim profile ensures that it effortlessly fits into your pocket or bag without adding any bulk. The modern design of this magnetic power bank is also an excellent addition to any style or outfit, making it both functional and fashionable.

