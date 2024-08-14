Sticking with the iPhone 15 series? ESR’s clear MagSafe cases hit $10 lows ahead of iPhone 16

Head on over to Amazon to find the official ESR storefront offering its iPhone 15 Series Clear MagSafe Cases for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, be sure to check out with $35 or more in your cart to land free shipping. Typically sold for $14, you’re looking at a 29% discount that locks in $4 of savings. Roughly $12 is the best price we’ve seen leading up to today, dishing up a new all-time low for folks rocking any model from the iPhone 15 series. Learn more about this case down below.

With a new all-time low in tow, this is an excellent time to give your iPhone 15 series smartphone a shiny new layer of protection. If you love the look of your device, why not show it off with this clear case from ESR? It’ll let your preferred colorway be on display for all to see. You’ll also benefit from MagSafe compatibility, allowing you to easily snap on wallets, attach to mounts, and the list goes on. This case adds just 1.22mm of thickness to your device, features raised edges, and “military-grade drop protection.”

Perhaps the best part of the case above is that you will still have MagSafe. This means you can take advantage of accessories like ESR’s 5-in-1 MagSafe charging stand with a 65W USB-C port at $56 alongside a huge price drop on LISEN’s 2-in-1 MagSafe iPhone and Apple Watch car charger for $16. Both of these offers deliver new all-time lows.

ESR iPhone 15 Pro Max Clear MagSafe Case features:

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets with 1,200 g of holding force enable faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging and a secure lock on any MagSafe accessory

Military-Grade Drop Protection: tested to ensure total protection with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners

Raised-Edge Protection: raised screen edges and Camera Guard lens frame provide enhanced scratch protection where it really counts

Stay Original: made with scratch-resistant, clear polymer that is only 1.22 mm thick to keep your iPhone 15 Plus’s original, sleek look and feel

