Let Rachio’s smart hose timer keep an eye on your water and the weather for $79 (Reg. $100), more from $119

Amazon is offering the Rachio Smart Hose Timer with WiFi Hub for $79 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, it’s been keeping between $99 and $79 since 2024 began, with the $75 low dropping in late March. The last few weeks we’ve seen it sitting up at near its full price, but today costs have come back down to the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $4 above the all-time low. The smart hose timer and the Wi-Fi hub work together to give you complete smart controls over your water supply as it flows from the spigot – all through the Rachio app via your smartphone. You’ll be able to monitor your water’s flow rates, get alerts when things aren’t running properly, and set schedules. The timer also uses Wi-Fi to keep updated on weather forecasts in order to skip scheduled watering times after or before it is expected to rain, saving you money and possibly time saving a drowned lawn. For maximum coverage you can also pair up to four of these timers on on Wi-Fi hub, which should cover most households.

If you want to step things up further, we recommend pairing the above timer/Wi-Fi hub with the Rachio 3rd Gen: Smart 4-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $119, down from $150. Like the above timer, this device also uses weather recognition tech to skip watering during or after inclement weather, offering functions like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more to save you money and headaches. It’s ready to be installed straight out of the box with no extra charges or subscription fees lurking around either.

For bigger yards, there are other options to consider here, with the 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $159, down from $230. There is also a 16-Zone Controller that is available for $174, down from $300. And if you want added protection for the controller boxes, there are two bundles available with waterproof outdoor enclosures, with the 8-zone bundle fetching $191, down from $270, and the 16-zone bundle going for $206, down from $281. You can also find two bundles of sprinkler controllers and the hose timer, with with the 8-zone controller bundle for $238, or the 16-zone controller for $253.

You can upgrade your home’s smart functionality further with any of the many devices found in our smart home hub, or for more environmentally-friendly (and wallet-friendly) upgrades check out our Green Deals hub – with the most recent deals still collected together in last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup too.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

Requires Rachio WiFi Hub – Purchase a Rachio Smart Hose Timer Kit with included WiFi Hub before or in addition to this Valve-Only product

Extend your smart watering – Pair up to four Smart Hose Timer Valves per WiFi Hub

Control From Your Phone – Download the FREE Rachio App to easily manage and monitor your hose watering

Smart Rain Skips – Rachio will watch the weather for you and skip a scheduled watering if rain has occurred or is expected

Quick Run with Confidence – Start a manual Quick Run in the app or directly on the Timer by pressing the blue button

Patented Flow Monitoring – know when your hose is running or more importantly, if it’s not running when it should be

Ditch the Dial – Upgrade to a smarter way to water

