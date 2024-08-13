Score Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 mini power strip today in black or white at just $10 (50% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExtend USB 2 mini power strip down at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Be sure to use code ANKER9123B at checkout. Regularly $20, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did catch this one down in the $14 range a few times earlier this year, today’s deals marks the best price we have tracked across 2024 and a more than affordable way to expand your power distribution. The deal above is on the black model, but you will find the white variant going for $10.99 when you apply code ANKER9123E at checkout too. Details below.

There’s nothing overly remarkable about these mini power strips. Just a quick, easy, and affordable way to expand a single outlet with a pair of USB-A port and two AC jacks. There’s a 5-foot power extension cable lead to give you some options when plugging in and they include a flat plug that works nicely behind furniture and the like.

The unit itself measures out at 3.3 inches long by 1.2 inches thick and allows you to power four devices at once.

Anker PowerExtend USB 2 mini features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Perfectly Portable: At just 3.3 inches long and 1.2 inches thick, PowerExtend is small enough to hold in your hand.

One for All: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports to provide power for up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Superior Safety: Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

