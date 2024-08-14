Score Logitech’s portable spill-proof Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard at just $22 before it sells out (68% off)

Best Buy is now offering the Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard in black for $21.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign up right here). This Bluetooth keyboard with a $70 list price has been around for a while, and it has been fetching close to $50 this year on Amazon. Today’s deal on Best Buy drops it to a wildly low $22 with an impressive 68% discount on its listed price. With $48 in savings, we expect this keyboard to sell out pretty quickly, so grab it while you can.

Designed specifically for Apple devices, the Keys-to-Go is a compact and lightweight keyboard that’s easy to carry around. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more. It even has a full row of media shortcuts and more at the top, letting you adjust volume and brightness, among other things. The Keys-to-Go keyboard is also quite durable with a spill-proof design, and it even comes with a stand to hold iPhones and iPads.

This deal on the Logitech’s Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard comes hot on the heels of the one that drops Logitech’s Casa Pop Up Desk to $160 from its usual price of $180. We recently tracked deals on a bunch of accessories as well, so be sure to stop by our Mac accessories deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!