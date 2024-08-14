Score Logitech’s portable spill-proof Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard at just $22 before it sells out (68% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLogitech
Reg. $70 $22
Image showing a person using Logitech's Keys-to-go keyboard.

Best Buy is now offering the Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard in black for $21.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign up right here). This Bluetooth keyboard with a $70 list price has been around for a while, and it has been fetching close to $50 this year on Amazon. Today’s deal on Best Buy drops it to a wildly low $22 with an impressive 68% discount on its listed price. With $48 in savings, we expect this keyboard to sell out pretty quickly, so grab it while you can.

Designed specifically for Apple devices, the Keys-to-Go is a compact and lightweight keyboard that’s easy to carry around. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more. It even has a full row of media shortcuts and more at the top, letting you adjust volume and brightness, among other things. The Keys-to-Go keyboard is also quite durable with a spill-proof design, and it even comes with a stand to hold iPhones and iPads.

This deal on the Logitech’s Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard comes hot on the heels of the one that drops Logitech’s Casa Pop Up Desk to $160 from its usual price of $180. We recently tracked deals on a bunch of accessories as well, so be sure to stop by our Mac accessories deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Logitech

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
First deal hits Logitech’s new portable Casa MacBook ...
OtterBox debuts ultra-protective new Pixel 9 cases and ...
Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is a whole lot...
Go, go, go! Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamps with A...
Rare deal knocks Belkin’s 15W auto-face tracking ...
Score Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monito...
Anker delivers its latest 2-in-1 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargi...
Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge back to $450 Amazon...
Load more...
Show More Comments