This 7-in-1 65W USB-C power strip lands in your travel kit starting from the $18 Amazon low (40% off)

Courtesy of the official TROND storefront on Amazon, you can now snag its 7-in-1 65W USB-C power strip at $19.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can enter promo code ORRD4N4BJVR3 at checkout to stack an additional $2 off at $17.99. Additionally, non-Prime members can also dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This power strip with a $50 price tag has been fetching $30 for the past few months. Today’s 40% discount shaves $12 off its usual going rate to land at one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details and find out why this might be the one to add to your everyday carry or travel backpack.

This 7-in-1 USB-C charging station may not be as compact as Anker’s PowerExtend mini power strip that’s down to $10 from its $20 usual price, but it’s still compact enough to fit in a backpack fairly easily. The slightly bigger form factor also gets you more ports and AC outlets than Anker’s mini power strip. You are looking at three AC outlets, along with two USB-A and Type-C ports. You can get up to 65W output via the Type-C ports, but you can always use the AC outlets to plug your wall charger of choice for better speeds. This power strip also comes with a 5-foot extension cable with a flat plug that can easily squeeze into the gap behind a couch, cabinet, or any furniture close to the wall.

If you’re also looking to add a power bank to carry your everyday carry, then consider grabbing the Anker Zolo 10,000mAh power bank that’s down to $18 from its $20 usual going rate.

TROND 7-in-1 65W USB-C power strip features:

KIND TIPS: We provide a 30-day return and 18-month replacement policy for this usb charging station, as well as 24-hour online technical support to ensure you receive faster services.

7-in-1 USB Power Strip. TROND fast charging power strip offer 3AC outlets, 2 USB-C charger, 2 USB-A Ports, provide fast charging for laptops, iPad, iPhone and other electronic devices at the same time, office/dorm/room/hotel Essentials.

65W Fast Charging with GaN III Tech. The maximum output power of the USB-C port is 65W, supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and can provide fast charging for most laptops and smartphones on the market. It can charge iPhone15 Pro to 59% in 30 minutes.

