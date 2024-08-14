This Worx 13A 16-pound compact 1,700 PSI electric pressure washer saves you space and money at $100

Amazon is offering the Worx 13A Compact 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, the first three months of 2024 saw it bouncing up and down between $89 and its full price until leveling out at its MSRP in April, from which it has seen occasional discounts above $112 and one short-lived fall to the $79 low back in June. Today you’re looking at a solid $30 markdown that drops it to its fourth-lowest price – $21 above the all-time low – and the lowest we’ve seen in go in the last two months.

Plenty of folks are looking for pressure washers with a higher PSI without the bulky body that tends to come with most models on the market, and this 16-pound 13A unit accomplishes that with measurements of a 14.1-inch length by 9.1-inch width by 10.6-inch height – while maxing out at 1,870 PSI alongside a 1.4 GPM flow rate. There’s a spray wand with a 1/4-inch fitting for a quicker exchanging of nozzles, while also featuring an onboard storage compartment for the nozzles and accessories. It even has a simple integrated cord wrap so pick-up moves smoothly after you’ve finished your job, with a handle for easy carrying to and from the next one.

Worx’s popular Nitro Hydroshot Plus 20V 710 PSI Portable Electric Pressure Washer recently hit a new all-time low, coming ready to tackle more light-duty jobs with a 20-foot draw hose that you can drop into any fresh water source. You’ll find more electric tools like this one collected together in our Green Deals hub.

WORX 13A Electric Pressure Washer Features:

[13-AMP MOTOR] Powerful, lightweight, compact design delivers 1700 PSI (MAX 1870 PSI) and 1.2 GPM (MAX 1.4 GPM)

[SPRAY-WAND W/ QUICK-CONNECT] Spray-wand with universal ¼ in. quick-connect for easy nozzle changes

[CARRY-HANDLE] Compact design with integrated carry-handle for added portability

[DO IT YOURSELF. DO IT BETTER. DO IT WITH WORX.] Worx tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s been designed to last

[CORD-WRAP] Integrated cord-wrap for quick cleanup

[ONBOARD STORAGE] Provides quick nozzle and wand access for various applications

[INTEGRATED BASE] Molded-in feet for added stability

[INCLUDES] Electric Pressure Washer, wand, 20-ft. hose, turbo nozzle, 40° nozzle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!