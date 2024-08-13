Worx’s 20V 710 PSI portable pressure washer cleans patios, cars, screens, more at new $164 low (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Worx Nitro Hydroshot Plus 20V 710 PSI Portable Electric Pressure Washer for $163.94 shipped. Usually fetching $210, this particular model has seen far fewer discounts than its 20V and 40V counterparts with a lower PSI. It dropped to $194 not long after first releasing in March 2023, not seeing another discount until Christmas sales rolled around and dropped costs to $184. In 2024 it has mainly kept above $184 until today where we’re getting a larger 22% markdown that takes a solid $46 off the price tag and lands it at a new all-time low.

This portable electric pressure washer arrives stocked with an upgraded Brushless Motor 2.0 that “delivers 40% more power and 10% longer run time than standard brushless motors, plus a 10X longer life over brushed motors.” It comes powered by a 4.0Ah Power Share PRO battery that is compatible across Worx’s 20V and 40V power share ecosystem for more versatility, plus it’s protected by its IPX5 waterproof housing within the device. It features two pressure settings – a lower setting for light-duty jobs and a higher setting up to 710 PSI for those more stubborn spots of grime and muck. It only weighs 4.41 pounds in all and comes with a 20-foot draw hose to drop into any fresh water source for continuous water flow at 0.9 GPM. To add to its versatility it also sports a nozzle that can switch between five settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, a 40-degree wider cleaning radius, and a watering setting for rinses. Head below for more.

Worx Nitro Hydroshot Plus 20V Electric Pressure Washer:

HIGH-PERFORMANCE PORTABLE POWER WASHER: Hydroshot Plus uses a new pump design for 70% more powerful stream than the previous model. Achieve a max 710 PSI & 0.9 GPM for effortless cleaning. Max 24.3 ft. horizontal & 19.7 ft. vertical reach

GRIME-BUSTING WASHING POWER: Ready for tough everyday cleaning, this mini pressure washer uses Brushless Motor 2.0 tech to deliver 40% more power and 10% longer run time than standard brushless motors, plus a 10X longer life over brushed motors

DO MORE, RECHARGE LESS: Power Share Pro batteries are designed to stay cool, resist damage, and optimize power control to extend runtime of high pressure washer. Boost runtime even more by using ECO mode

COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT: At only 4.41 lbs., this battery pressure washer maximizes comfort and control for easier cleaning with less user fatigue. Compared to previous models, it has an upgraded design to deliver the best power-to-weight ratio.

PULL WATER FROM ANY SOURCE: Take this battery powered pressure washer anywhere—even in remote areas—for true cordless cleaning freedom. Its self-priming ability draws water from any source—such as lakes, pools, and buckets—for maximized portability

5-IN-1 MULTI-SPRAY NOZZLE: Portable power washer uses an adjustable nozzle to easily switch between several spray settings for truly versatile cleaning capability. Nozzle features 0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and Rinse spray settings

INCLUDES: 20V Portable Pressure Washer, Cleaning Lance with 5-in-1 Nozzle, 20 ft. Draw Hose, Quick-Connect Adapter, Water Bottle Adapter, (1) 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO Battery, (1) Quick Charger

