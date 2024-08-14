UAG brings its special brand of ‘Made By Google’ military-inspired case designs to Pixel 9

The new military-inspired UAG Pixel 9 cases have arrived. Now available for purchase on the official site, the brand has now brought its special brand of smartphone protection to Google’s latest 9 series handsets, including the Pixel 9, Pixel Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even the latest foldable. The brand has always managed to stand out from the crowd with its rugged angular designs, and it is ready to safeguard your new device with many of its most popular designs. Check them out below.

UAG’s military-style cases come to Pixel 9

We have been featuring the UAG gear around for quite some time. While I personally am the type to favor some of the more natural leather options out there, when I’m looking for that protective, rugged-vibe, the military-inspired UAG cases have been a go-to for me.

This year, the brand is bringing three of its most popular lineups to the Pixel 9 series alongside the translucent Plyo Series for Google new foldable. All four options are now available for purchase on the official site and you can get some additional details on each below.

The Pathfinder Series is available both with and without an integrated magnet module to bring some MagSafe action to your new Pixel device. It is made from what UAG calls a “durable TPU” that supports up to 18 feet of drop protection. It starts at $54.95.

The Plyo Series is the brand’s translucent option to show your Pixel color of choice, and it too comes with options with and without the MagSafe action. It combines a military-tested drop protection with a “crystal clear” finish and “anti-yellowing” properties alongside a TPU shock-absorbing frame – you get up to 16 feet of drop protection on this model. This one carries a $49.95 list price.

Next we have the Scout Series – the last of the options for the standard Pixel 9 handsets before we get into the foldable and the most affordable of the bunch at $29.95. It sports the “signature UAG armor shell and impact resistant core” alongside lanyard attachment points “for even more accessibility.”

And lastly, UAG is also introducing some protection for the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Plyo Series has been redesigned to accomodate the new foldable, “allowing users to operate the hinge designed phone without interference

while ensuring complete coverage in the process” alongside a translucent design. This one lands with a $59.95 MSRP.

