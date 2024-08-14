At $55, it’s hard to go wrong with UE’s Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speakers (Amazon low, 45% off)

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker in blue for $54.99 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, this particular speaker has seen several discounts over the last year. It has been fetching close to $80 for the most part this year, but today’s 45% discount drops it $5 below our previous mention from last month. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this portable Bluetooth speaker, so head below for more details to see what you get for the price.

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 3 is a compact and durable portable speaker that supports Bluetooth for wireless connections. Much like its successor Wonderboom 4 that’s fetching $100 on Amazon right now, this one also has a range of 40 meters, meaning you don’t have to keep it glued to the phone or the laptop it’s playing from. The Wonderboom 3 speaker also comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and it can be submerged in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

If you are looking for alternatives, consider checking out Anker’s IPX7 waterproof 30W Soundcore 300 Bluetooth speaker that’s down to $60 from its usual price of $80. Folks who prefer using a pair of headphones for music can check out Sony’s XM4 which is still going for $198 instead of $348.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 features:

Bigger, longer, more efficient: That bigger 360° sound in a petite package – the UE WONDERBOOM 3 mini party speaker features boosted sound for 14 hours of audio and music playtime.Waterproof : Yes

Booming bass, bigger 360-degree sound: WONDERBOOM 3 is engineered to deliver full stereo audio; tap the Outdoor Boost button to get great sound that’s specially tuned for outdoor environments

14 hours of boom: Forget the charger – WONDERBOOM 3 rechargeable portable Bluetooth speaker bangs longer with 14 hours of battery life, so you can soak up every moment and keep the party going

Waterproof, dustproof, and floatable: The IP67 rating means WONDERBOOM 3 can be submerged in 1 m of water for 30 min and is even protected from dust; take it to the pool, beach, or even the shower

Double up for stereo: Pair 2 WONDERBOOM 3 cordless speakers for even louder sound; press once to double up and press again for true stereo from both speakers, with left and right channels

Durable, portable, with range: With a wireless range of 131 ft (40 m), you’re free to roam; plus it’s dirt resistant, drop proof (1), and features a handy loop so you can take it with you

Made with recycled plastic: Plastic parts in WONDER

