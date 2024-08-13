Anker’s IPX7 waterproof 30W Soundcore 300 Bluetooth speaker returns to $60 low (Reg. $80)

Drop by Amazon and you’ll discover the official Anker storefront offering its Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Hi-Res Portable Speaker in black for $59.99 shipped. Usually sold for $80, today’s offer shaves 25% off to deliver a notable discount. This works out to $20 off, which is a solid markdown for sure. In fact, this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked on this unit across all colorways. Continue reading to learn what this speaker is capable of.

Equipped with 30 watts of stereo sound, this Bluetooth speaker from Anker is ready to amplify your favorite music, podcasts, and more. In terms of battery life, you can anticipate up to 13 hours of playback time. It boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means that it can withstand submersion in about 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. While this is unlikely to happen, it could very easily get splashed when near a pool or rained on when out and about. Thanks to this rating, you can rest a bit easier when accidents happen. You can learn more in our launch coverage right here. And if you need further convincing, today’s deal also undercuts my value-packed favorite, the Tribit Stormbox 2.

If you prefer to discretely enjoy your tunes, check out Anker’s Soundcore Space One Wireless ANC Headphones at $79. These usually sell for $100, and this offer marks a return to the all-time low. Folks that would rather go with earbuds can score Nothing’s transparent Ear offering with ChatGPT and smart ANC for a $119 low.

Anker Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Speaker features:

Wireless Hi-Res Sound: Elevate your outdoor audio experience with Wireless Hi-Res sound. You won’t find a better audio experience in a speaker this small.

SmartTune Technology: Motion 300 portable speaker’s exclusive adaptive technology automatically adjusts to the direction and orientation of the speaker to deliver immersive sound in any scenario.

Powerful Bass, Portable Design: With powerful 30W stereo sound and punchy bass in the palm of your hand, you don’t have to sacrifice sound quality when you’re on the go.

