Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro just dropped back to the Amazon low at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back the best straight cash deal we have tracked on Apple’s new 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for the first time. You can now score the 256GB M4 iPad Pro starting from $899 shipped. Regularly $999, this is a $100 price drop and only the second time we have seen this model down this low. Last time around this offer at $899 didn’t last more than a day at most, so jump in if you’re interested here.

For comparison’s, this regularly $999 configuration is currently marked down to $949 at Best Buy where it happens to be running a special sale for its paid Plus and Total members to land it at the same $899 price tag as Amazon. But again, you’ll need to be a paid member to land that price.

For some folks, the 256GB storage capacity is not exactly exciting, sure. But we are also looking at the most affordable point of entry into Apple’s M4 iPad Pro lineup, and as I have detailed in the past, you can always leverage cloud storage or the external/portable drives you already have via the tablet’s USB-C port to accomodate for it.

If this configuration, however, isn’t going to work for you despite it being the least pricey of the bunch, we are still tracking a $200 price drop on the higher-end 1TB 13-inch right now. And you’ll find several other $100+ price drops on other 11-inch variations in the updated list below:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s new 11-inch M4 iPad Pro features:

Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. Up to 10-core CPU in the M4 chip delivers powerful performance, while the 10‑core GPU provides blazing-fast graphics. And with all-day battery life, you can do everything you can imagine on iPad Pro.⁵ Up to 2TB of storage means you can store everything from apps to large files like 4K video.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!