August PlayStation Store sale live with over 2,400 titles up to 75% off, Battlefield 2042 $10, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseShopPSN
75% off From $9
Alan Wake Remastered

Joining today’s Best Buy $10 game dealBattlefield 2042 on PS5 – the August PlayStation Store sale is now live with over 2,400 titles and DLC add-ons at up to 75% off. One standout option here, among the many, is Alan Wake Remastered down at $9.89 (or $8.99 for PS Plus members). You’ll also find this one on sale for Switch via the eShop at $14.99, or 50% off the going rate. The regularly $30 remake takes the original cinematic Alan Wake action-thriller experience and modernizes it for current-gen consoles. It includes the main game alongside the two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer – with 4K visuals. Head below for more. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today’s best iOS price drops: Lock’s Quest,...
Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS...
Prime Day game deals: Demon’s Souls 57% off, Mari...
MOD Bikes’ new Berlin Step-Thru 3 commuter e-bike...
Up your Halloween game this year with Govee’s Sma...
Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Tab S9 Ultra Andro...
FlexiSpot’s Classic Pro heavy-duty office chair w...
Travel back to the Hundred Acre Wood with CASETiFY̵...
Load more...
Show More Comments