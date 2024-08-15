August PlayStation Store sale live with over 2,400 titles up to 75% off, Battlefield 2042 $10, more

Joining today’s Best Buy $10 game deal – Battlefield 2042 on PS5 – the August PlayStation Store sale is now live with over 2,400 titles and DLC add-ons at up to 75% off. One standout option here, among the many, is Alan Wake Remastered down at $9.89 (or $8.99 for PS Plus members). You’ll also find this one on sale for Switch via the eShop at $14.99, or 50% off the going rate. The regularly $30 remake takes the original cinematic Alan Wake action-thriller experience and modernizes it for current-gen consoles. It includes the main game alongside the two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer – with 4K visuals. Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45 (Reg. $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox End of Summer Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Borderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
