Keep two retractable USB-C cables ready and waiting with Baseus’ 33W car charger at $12.50 (Save 50%)

The official Baseus storefront at Amazon is now offering its 33W Dual Retractable USB-C Car Charger for $12.49 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can avoid shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. This discount dishes up 50% in savings when compared with its usual $25 price tag. With more than $12 off, this is a solid time to strike. This is further emphasized when taking into account that this deal delivers a new all-time low. Curious about the features? Head below to learn more about what this car charger offers.

With two retractable USB-C cables that can individually crank out up to 30W of power, this car charger is ready to refuel an iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. When both cables are used, total power output tops out at 33W. The retractable cables reach up to 29.5 inches, which works out to roughly 2.5 feet. This should be plenty of reach for most use cases. When not in use, simply tug on the cable to have it hide itself back inside of the charger for a tidier look in your vehicle.

Round things out with this MagSafe car mount at just $7. This notable discount offers up an impressive 56% off. It’s a minimalistic solution that will allow you to quickly snap your iPhone onto the dash without breaking the bank. And for when you get to your destination, you can prop up your iPhone and recharge it with Anker’s Qi2 15W MagSafe stand and power bank at $33.

Baseus 33W Dual Retractable USB-C Car Charger features:

Convenient Retractable Design: Baseus car charger pull out the cable and it stops at however long you want it to be within the 75cm range, and pull it again, it retracts back inside automatically for storage, keeping it clean and tidy without cable entanglement.

Dual USB-C Cable: The usb c car charger equipped with 2 USB-C cables for fast charging various devices, and it supports simultaneous output to 2 devices, thanks to BPS charging technology.The USB-C1 Output : 33W Max.USB-C2 Output：30W Max; USB C1+ USB C2: 5V/3.4A.

