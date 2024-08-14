Setup anywhere with Anker’s wireless Qi2 15W power bank MagSafe stand at $33 (Reg. $70)

There’s MagSafe charging stands, there’s portable power banks, and there’s MagSafe power banks, but there’s also this Anker MagGo MagSafe power bank stand that combines all three. And with Qi2 15W charging no less. The official Anker store is knowing the regularly $70 MagGo MagSafe power bank stand at $32.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKER1643 at checkout. This deal applies to all five colors as well. You’re looking at nearly 55% off and the lowest price we can find. This is also happens to be only the second price drop we have tracked since it first hit Amazon back in February of this year and the lowest we have seen yet.

Okay so, it’s clearly not the thinnest and most sleek power bank out there, that’s for sure. But we are talking about an entirely portable MagSafe stand here, one you can post up at the coffee shop, in a hotel room, in the airport, and so on.

This unit houses a 6,600mAh battery with a collapsible design that allows users to pop-up a magnetic landing pad for iPhone anywhere. It delivers 15W of Qi2-certified juice to your handset too – it can, according to Anker, juice up “iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes.”

This unit ships with a 24-month warranty and a 2-foot USB-C cable too.

Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank stand features:

Qi2 Certified Charging: Embrace the convenience of 15W wireless charging that comes with the assurance of Qi2 certification for fast, secure, and efficient power boosts.

Double Up on Speed: Enjoy 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and power up your devices 2X faster*. Get your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes.

Your Ideal Angle, Every Time: Adjust the angle anywhere from 30° to 65° to find your optimal viewing position, making video calls and content streaming more comfortable and enjoyable.

Seamless Power, All Day: A huge 6,600mAh capacity ensures that you can focus on the moment, not the battery percentage.

