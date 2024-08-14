Setup anywhere with Anker’s wireless Qi2 15W power bank MagSafe stand at $33 (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $70 $33

There’s MagSafe charging stands, there’s portable power banks, and there’s MagSafe power banks, but there’s also this Anker MagGo MagSafe power bank stand that combines all three. And with Qi2 15W charging no less. The official Anker store is knowing the regularly $70 MagGo MagSafe power bank stand at $32.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKER1643 at checkout. This deal applies to all five colors as well. You’re looking at nearly 55% off and the lowest price we can find. This is also happens to be only the second price drop we have tracked since it first hit Amazon back in February of this year and the lowest we have seen yet. 

Okay so, it’s clearly not the thinnest and most sleek power bank out there, that’s for sure. But we are talking about an entirely portable MagSafe stand here, one you can post up at the coffee shop, in a hotel room, in the airport, and so on. 

This unit houses a 6,600mAh battery with a collapsible design that allows users to pop-up a magnetic landing pad for iPhone anywhere. It delivers 15W of Qi2-certified juice to your handset too – it can, according to Anker, juice up “iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes.”

This unit ships with a 24-month warranty and a 2-foot USB-C cable too. 

More of today’s best charging gear deals:

Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank stand features:

  • Qi2 Certified Charging: Embrace the convenience of 15W wireless charging that comes with the assurance of Qi2 certification for fast, secure, and efficient power boosts.
  • Double Up on Speed: Enjoy 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and power up your devices 2X faster*. Get your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes.
  • Your Ideal Angle, Every Time: Adjust the angle anywhere from 30° to 65° to find your optimal viewing position, making video calls and content streaming more comfortable and enjoyable.
  • Seamless Power, All Day: A huge 6,600mAh capacity ensures that you can focus on the moment, not the battery percentage.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Anker’s 2024 MagSafe 3-in-1 15W Qi2 Charging Stan...
Anker delivers its latest 2-in-1 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargi...
Anker’s latest compact MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSa...
Samsung’s latest Freestyle smart portable projector w...
Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus 1,264Wh LiFePO4 power statio...
This Worx 13A 16-pound compact 1,700 PSI electric press...
This 7-in-1 65W USB-C power strip lands in your travel ...
Android game and app price drops: High Sea Saga DX, Dre...
Load more...
Show More Comments