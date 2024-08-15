Exclusive all-time low price on the new Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases for 9to5 readers

The new Apple M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air are now out in the wild, we are already tracking some price drops, and have already featured one of the nicest leather cases you’ll find anywhere for them courtesy of Burton Goods. Everyone else can pre-order one of the new Burton Goods at 15% off, but this is 9to5Toys and we don’t play like that. We have now secured 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% price drop on all of the new Burton Goods covers (all sizes, colors, and both models – one is for use with a Magic Keyboard and one without) to deliver the best price yet on its latest designs for Apple’s new tablets. You’ll find all of the brand’s leather cases right here, and you can use code 9to5mac20 at checkout to secure your discount. Head below for a closer look at the options.

Exclusive deal on some of the best leather M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air cases

Okay so, there are two different models, both of which are available for the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro whether you have the 11- or 13-inch model. As we detailed in our initial launch coverage of these cases, they are once again delivering the brand’s staple full-grain leather treatment, French hemmed seam construction, and Apple Pencil Pro-ready designs. You’ll find a breakdown of the feature set on both models below as well as a rundown of the pricing across each of the new iPad configurations, just remember to use the code 9to5mac20 to secure your exclusive all-time low price.

Burton Goods Magnetic Leather Case

Magnetic leather case features:

A luxury self-propping case

iPad secured with an array of rare-earth magnets!

Precision stitched edging for extra protection

Full-grain leather and durable soft microfiber interior

Internal leather pocket for documents on the go

French hemmed seam construction

Ultra-slim design

On/Off Sensor when you open and close the case

Magnetic closure that secures Apple Pencil 3

Camera opening in back

Burton Goods Magic Keyboard Leather Case

And here’s the features at glance on this one:

Designed for the M4 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Secure drop protection edging

Full-Grain leather and durable soft microfiber interior.

French hemmed seam construction

Ultra-slim design

Precision designed to secure Magic Keyboard

Magnetic closure that secures Apple Pencil Pro

Camera opening in back

Weight: 13.5oz

These options from Burton Goods are easily among the best leather iPad cases out there for Apple’s latest releases for my money. But, if for some reason they aren’t what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our master roundup of the best new cases for the latest iPads to scope out some of our other favorite options out there right now. There’s leather sleeves, not-so leather models, ultra-affordable options, keyboard cases, and that’s just for starters.

