Dragon Age Veilguard preorder deals: Score a FREE Best Buy gift card and bonus in-game items

Let’s take a look at the now live Dragon Age Veilguard preorder deals. The next entry in the BioWare Dragon Age RPG series is now set for official release come this fall with today’s new trailer waiting for you down below. The “corrupt Elven gods have broken free and are hellbent on blighting” your console and PC rig come October 31 and pre-orders are now live. While you will find the usual suspects with pre-sale listings up for grabs, Best Buy is where all the deal action is right now with some freebie gift cards thrown in across the standard and Deluxe editions of the new BioWare release. Hit the jump for more details.

Dragon Age Veilguard preorder deals

Okay so, you will find pre-orders on just about all of the console editions at retailers like GameStop as well as the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store. However, you’ll just be paying price full (or scoring a digital copy that will be playable before physical editions get to your door, most likely).

If you want to score a deal on your Dragon Age Veilguard pre-order, head straight over to Best Buy to land some free credit you can use towards future purchases of anything it sells.

Pre-orders on either edition will also net you the pre-purchase bonus – the Blood Dragon armor cosmetic for all three classes: Warrior, Mage, and Rogue. This is a “throwback to previous Dragon Age games, the crimson stains on this armor will never fade.”

The Deluxe Edition above includes the main game, obviously, as well as the following extras:

You’ll receive cosmetic weapon and armor sets for the Warrior, Mage, and Rogue classes as well as cosmetic armor sets and weapons for each of your 7 companions. That’s 3 armor sets for Rook, 6 weapons for Rook, 7 companion armor sets, and 7 companion weapons – saving Thedas never looked so good.

The epic Rooks Coffer edition of the game sells for $219 (no deals here folks, as per usual) and includes everything you get with the deluxe edition as well as the following:

Rook’s Card Deck

Glass Potion Flask

Companion Litho Print

Light-Up Lyrium Dagger

Enchanted Die

Cloth Map and Quiver Tube

Thank-You Letter

This version of the game is now live at GameStop for $219.99 shipped and might very well sell out at any second.

And here’s today’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Release Date Trailer:

Solas’s ritual is interrupted – but at what cost? The corrupt Elven gods have broken free and are hellbent on blighting the world. It’s up to you to unite the Veilguard and fight back against these ancient rulers.

