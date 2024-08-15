FlexiSpot’s Classic Pro heavy-duty office chair with lumbar support plunges to $150 (New low, $100 off)

Right now the official FlexiSpot storefront over at Amazon is offering its OC6 Classic Pro Heavy-Duty Office Chair for $149.99 shipped once the on-page $50 off coupon has been clipped. This just fell from $250 to $200, and now the coupon above slashes another $50 off. Altogether, you’re looking at 40% off or $100 in savings, depending on how you prefer to look at it. Either way, this deal easily beats the previous low of $196, undercutting it by $46. Continue reading to learn more about this chair.

Both Justin and I have recently added FlexiSpot’s ergonomic chairs to our offices lately, and we’ve been very happy with them. Justin reviewed the high-end C7 model and I shared my thoughts about the OC4-V2 chair right here. While neither of these are quite like the OC6 that’s currently on sale, our reviews should give you an idea of what you can generally expect from FlexiSpot, and spoiler alert, we don’t think the brand will let you down. This specific chair features lumber support, an adjustable backrest with 40 degrees of motion, and more. Height and tilt can also be adjusted, allowing you to dial things in until they’re just the way you want them.

Why stop there? You can keep the office upgrades coming when you also grab this 22 outlet surge protector at $23. In addition to all those outlets, you’ll also find two USB-A and dual Type-C ports onboard. Best of all, the deal takes 30% off to deliver a new all-time low. Oh, and don’t forget to bolster the ergonomics of your setup with this gas-spring monitor arm at under $17.

FlexiSpot OC6 Classic Pro Office Chair features:

Tired of discomfort from long hours at your desk? Our chair offers reliable lumbar support, relieving body pressure. The adjustable lumbar support, with a 1.9-inch vertical range, ensures everyone finds their ideal position

Experience all-day comfort with the high-density mesh seat that provides robust support. Durable mesh fabric resists wear and deformation, while the breathable mesh backrest keeps air flowing for exceptional comfort

Beyond standard height, headrest, and backrest adjustments, our chair comes equipped with 4D armrests, supporting forward/backward, up/down, and left/right rotation adjustments to meet diverse customization needs

