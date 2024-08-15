Stack discounts to score this gas-spring monitor arm at under $17 Prime shipped (58% off)

Drop by Amazon to find the official ErGear storefront offering this Gas-Spring Monitor Arm for $16.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped and code KZSXLNMK is applied during checkout. Usually sold for $40, stacking the discounts mentioned above leads to more than $23 off. In terms of percentage, that works out to 58% off. Not only does this usher in a new low for this model, it’s up there with some of the best offers we’ve ever tracked for this type of monitor arm across all the reputable brands we follow. Learn more about this model down below.

Looking for a way to streamline your office? This is a cost-conscious way to get started. Not only will it clear off a bunch of desk space, it’ll pave the way for a more ergonomic setup, as well. Thanks to the gas-spring tech inside, it’s ready to uphold monitors that weigh up to 22 pounds, and make it light as a feather to move around as well. I’ve been a big fan of monitor mounts for years and am currently using a dual-monitor solution as we speak. This offering can clamp onto the edge of your desk or use a grommet hole for support.

Keep the office overhaul in full swing when you nab Twelve South’s BookArc Flex MacBook stand at $46.50. Cash in now to take advantage of the Amazon low and more than $13 in savings. And if you need some extra power for the gear at your desk, be sure to scope out this 7-in-1 65W USB-C power strip priced as low as $18.

ErGear Gas-Spring Monitor Arm features:

Designed for Heavy Monitors: With well-made heavy sturdy aviation aluminum, this heavy-duty monitor mount can hold up an exceptional weight capacity of up to 22 lbs, and securely hold 13″–32″ flat or curved monitors with VESA patterns 75×75 or 100x100mm. Compared to other vesa monitor arm, our single monitor arm is more than three times stronger. No worries about monitor sagging and instability.

Full Motion Monitor Stand: Experience ultimate comfort and flexibility with this ErGear adjustable monitor mount. Featuring 90° to -35° tilt, 180° swivel, and 360° rotation for landscape or portrait mode, you can easily find the perfect ergonomic position to help reduce discomfort and fatigue.

