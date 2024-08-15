With 22 outlets, two USB-A, and dual Type-C ports, what can’t this surge protector do at $23? (Save 30%)

Drop by Amazon to find the official TROND storefront offering its expansive 22 Outlet + 2 USB-A + 2 Type-C Surge Protector for $23.09 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with $35 or more in your cart to avoid shipping fees. The coupon mentioned above takes roughly $10 off here. This not only marks the new all-time low, but also happens to be the first substantial price drop we’ve seen since it debuted earlier this year. You can learn more about the specifics of this surge protector down below.

With this powerful surge protector, you’re getting 4,000J of protection along with an incredible amount of wall outlets and USB ports. It turns a single AC port into 22, ensuring you always have another outlet at your disposal. You’ll also find two 12W USB-A and dual 15W Type-C ports. Put all that together and you’re looking at a total of 26 power sources. Even the most power hungry of us all will struggle to use all the outlets here, making it a great option for years to come.

When you’re away from your new surge protector, you can still keep your gear juiced up with Baseus’ dual USB-C 33W car charger at $12.50. With retractable cables, you’ll have less to worry about when trying to keep your car tidy. You can also bag Anker’s unique Qi2 15W power bank and MagSafe stand at $33, which happens to be 53% off right now.

TROND 22 Outlet + 2 USB-A + 2 Type-C Surge Protector features:

The 1875W/15A large power surge protector is equipped with 2 USB A and 2 USB C charging ports (17W total output), built-in smart charging technology, which can automatically charge your phone, tablet, watch, headphones, game controller, and other stuff quickly up to 5V/3A

Large power strip equipped with 4 screw holes in the corners, allows you to securely mount the surge protector box on the wall or under the desk. The 45° angle flat plug design is perfect for hiding behind furniture, bookshelves, and bedside tables in tight spaces

This heavy duty power strip is designed with four rows of outlets that are spaced out enough, to accommodate some large adapters without blocking adjacent sockets. Easily plug in your desktop computer, printer, laptop, TV, DVR recorder, desk lamp and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!