Up your Halloween game this year with Govee’s Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights at $70 (Reg. $100)

Courtesy of the official Govee storefont at Amazon, you can now score a 4-pack of its Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights for $69.99 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $100, the aforementioned coupon takes 30% off today’s spending. Historically speaking, this comes close to the all-time low, which clocked in at $60. Bear in mind that the last time we saw that price was all the way back in January 2023, which at this point is 19 months ago. This makes it unclear if we’ll see that happen again anytime soon. Continue reading to learn more about these lights from Govee.

With festive holidays like Halloween, Christmas, and more just around the corner, now is a great time to plan ahead with Govee’s smart floodlight kit. They’ll make quick work of holiday lighting with four lights that support over 16 million color options and temperatures that range from 2700K-6500K. There are also 28 different scenes that make it a cinch to dial in the perfect mood. Each light features an IP66 waterproof rating that protects them from rain and more.

Today’s deal is far from the only notable Govee markdown we’ve tracked lately. For instance, you can still grab its 6.7-foot RGBIC String Downlights at $35, which marks new all-time low that delivers 50% in savings. Folks that reside in Apple’s smart home ecosystem can also score the brand’s Matter-enabled 16.4-foot Neon Rope Light 2 at $60.

Govee Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights feature:

Color Changing Light Effects: RGBIC technology enables seperate light color setting, suitable for outdoor patio decor. Choose from 35 scene modes including Holiday and so much more on Govee Home App for Halloween decorations.

Hands-free Control: With Govee Home app, you can control Govee outdoor flood lights via WiFi or Bluetooth. Set timers to automatically turn it on and off. Works as a smart outdoor decorations compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Outdoor Halloween Lights Effects: Brighten up any outdoor party with these animated RGBIC flood lights. Light effects can sync to party and festival music with mic on your phone. Design your own house halloween decorations, lighting and parties.

