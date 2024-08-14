Unique smart lighting awaits with Govee’s 6.7-foot RGBIC String Downlights at $35 low (Save 50%)

The official Govee storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 6.7-foot RGBIC String Downlights for $34.99 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with over $35 in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Usually priced at $70, you’re looking at an impressive 50% discount that slashes $35 off. Leading up to today’s deal, the lowest price we had tracked fell between $38-$39. This offer beats that by several dollars and makes now an ideal moment to cash in. Continue reading to learn more about these downlights.

Looking for a unique smart home lighting solution? If so, Govee is ready and waiting with its String Downlights. These span 6.7 feet in length and are ready to bring some additional light to anywhere in your home where you can plug into a wall outlet. Each light can be set to your preferred color, allowing you to go for something vibrant, colorful, or even subtle, casting a warm white glow (which is what I tend to gravite towards). These can be controlled using the Govee app, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Speaking of smart lights, did you see the crazy deal on Echo Glow? These Amazon smart lamps are currently down to just $5 Prime shipped, courtesy of Woot. And if you’re after something in the Philips Hue ecosystem, we’ve got you covered with deals as low as $12. One of our favorites is the brand’s Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp at $50 off.

RGBIC Lighting Effects: Explore a vibrant rainbow of colors with 16 million color options and a lighting effect depth of up to 100 cm. Use your smart string lights to adorn your space with endless combinations you can easily customize.

Multiple Modes: Use one-touch switching to find the most suitable lighting mode for your RGBIC string downlights, including scene modes, music modes, DIY modes, and more! The string lights is also cuttable for more fun!

Party On with Music Mode: Transform the way your string wall lights shine with our energetic music modes. Expand your lighting game during parties, weddings, or any special occasion while your lights dance with your hottest tunes.

