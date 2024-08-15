Lifetime subscriptions to this all-in-one AI creation tool now back down at $40 (Reg. $234)

Update: This deal is live once again.

AI is the buzziest term in tech today, and there are myriad ways that AI and machine learning can help you in your personal or professional life. However, AI tools can be exorbitantly expensive and hard to justify. When you take advantage of this limited-time deal, however, you can get a lifetime subscription to the all-in-one AI tool 1minAI for just $39.99.

1minAI is a comprehensive tool powered by the leading AI models from OpenAI, Google AI, Meta, Midjourney, and more. It has more than 100,000 users, and Product Hunt calls it a “Beautifully designed app with amazing functionality for many different use cases.”

The use cases truly are extensive, whether you’re a copywriter, designer, small business owner, or practically anything else. This extensive tool offers comprehensive writing tools for keyword research, SEO optimization, social media commenting, generating a brand voice, and more. You can create and edit images for a variety of formats and mediums, work more seamlessly with PDF documents, and even tap into audio and video transcription and editing tools to streamline your entire creative workflow. It’s like having an entire staff on hand to help you with a wide variety of repetitive tasks or creative ones that you just can’t free up the brain space for.

Get more done with the help of AI without paying the premium price. Now through 11:59 pm PT on July 29, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1minAI for 82% off $234 at just $39.99.

1minAI: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

